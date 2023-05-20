– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley discussed his career, his former tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray), and more. Below are some highlights:

D-Von Dudley on there not being any heat between him and Bubba Ray Dudley (aka Bully Ray): “It might have been on me because I said, somebody asked me would, you know, we see the Dudley Boyz, I did an interview. They said, would we see the Dudley Boyz back together? And I said, No. Because at that time, I had a stroke, my back was giving out on me, and I spoke the truth. I said no. I said, because I can’t do it anymore. I said, but here’s the deal. Bubba is still doing his thing, and I’m doing my thing as a producer. So, he’s doing his thing, and I’m doing mine. So, we’re separating, we’re going our separate ways and doing our own thing and we’re happy doing that. But just because I said that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s animosity between us. You know, are there things that I didn’t agree with? Yes. Are there things that he didn’t agree with me? Absolutely. But guess what, we squashed it, whatever that little disagreement was, and we’re, and we’re together, but we would never apart. That’s the thing, we were never apart. We had it, we were agreeing to disagree on certain things. You know, and like every other tag team or any other brother, you know, you do your own thing for a little bit. I do my own thing for a little bit. And guess what? We were united again, no different. Listen, Bubba likes to use analogies, and I heard him say it on your show a couple of times KISS, you know, you know, when KISS took off the paint and all of that they weren’t as big as they were once, they took all that off. And they started getting rid of members in the band and this and that because of whatever demons that they might have had, so they had to replace certain members. But then all of a sudden when they put the paint back on, they were able to bring everybody back together. Even those that had demons in the past and they would have bring them back together and form the group KISS. Not taking anything away from anybody that filled in the void when those members were gone, but I feel like Bubba said, we’re like KISS, we’re gonna put on the face paint one more time. And we’re gonna do it. And when I say we put on the face paint one more time, autograph signings, things like that. Is there a possibility for the Dudley Boyz to ever get back into the ring again? I’ll put it this way. I can say yes and I can say no. And I’ll say this, in terms of like I told Bubba, I said, you know, the only thing is, I don’t know about going up on the top rope and doing a Wazzup no more. I say because, you know, I don’t know how much my back, I’m not willing to put my back at risk like that. There are certain moves that I would have to fix. A 3D would be great, I could do a 3D no problem.”

On his sons working for AEW: “They’re doing their thing, they’re doing their thing, they’re still doing Dark in AEW. They’re having a good time. And, you know, they’re just enjoying themselves, which I’m very, very happy with. I’d rather them be with AEW right now, then probably go to NXT or WWE. I mean, you know, in my opinion there’s so much going on over there right now that I just feel like they might get lost in the shuffle somewhere. And things like that right now, I think AEW is the best fit for them. I didn’t always think that, you know, because I used to work for the company, WWE, and all the turmoil that’s going on right now started. So, I just, you know, figured probably maybe that WWE was the best fit. But I’m a very biblical person, to the point where I feel God does everything for a reason. And if they had a couple of try-outs, and they were told no. And, you know, they were told not right now, but you know, we’re definitely gonna be looking at you in the future, then there was a reason for that, because long and behold, look, what’s going on there now. You know, there’s so much disarray, I like to say that’s probably going on, because no one knows what’s going on. You know, is Vince back. Is he not back? Is Triple H in control. Is he not in control? You know, I mean, it’s one thing for people to come out and say, you know, business as usual. You know, I’m still going to be whatever. But is it really the case? I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows, except for the people that are working within the company.”