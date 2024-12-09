D-Von Dudley Recalls His Sons’ Time in AEW, Says He Wanted Them To Go To NXT

In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk (via Fightful), D-Von Dudley spoke about his sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, and the run they previously had in AEW and ROH. He said that it didn’t go well for them and he wanted them to go to NXT.

He said: “They had a little stint in AEW and it didn’t really go well for them there. I didn’t like their little stint there either, I didn’t think they were being used correctly or used at all just like so many other talent in that company that’s not being used correctly. I wanted them to get out, I wanted them to go to NXT and try to get their feet wet there. That’s what we’re doing right now with them. It’s one of those things where I was happy they were able to leave that part of their life and their wrestling career and go start a new chapter. They’re doing very very well. They’re on the indies a lot, they’re going overseas, they’re doing so much but I’m very proud of them. Every once in a while, they like to bring the old man along with them [laughs].“