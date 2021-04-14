D-Von Dudley Gives Update On Health, WWE Status Following His Stroke in November

D-Von Dudley has provided an update on his health and status with WWE after suffering a stroke in November of last year. As reported in February, Dudley revealed that he suffered a stroke in November and was taking time off from WWE to deal with those issues. Dudley appeared on the JOFO in the RING Podcast and gave an update; some highlights are below (per Fightful):

On his health status: “I’m back at 85-90%. It’s incredible how fast it took me to turn around because it only happened four months ago. Most people that have strokes, it lasts a long time. Even after I retired and became a producer backstage, there is always that notion in the back of your mind that Vince might call you, so you have to be in the best possible shape. I had to make a couple of appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Thank God I stayed in shape, I think it helped speed up the recovery. I’m just trying to get my size back and be me again. WWE has allowed me to be home and rest and take it easy.”

On his WWE status: “They said as soon as I get back to 100%, I’m more than welcome to come back. WWE has been great. Vince called me, I think he FaceTimed me, I was in the shower and I got to my phone and was like, ‘Oh, Vince called.’ I called him back, he didn’t answer. I text him and said, ‘Sorry I missed your call, I was in the shower.’ He texts me back and was like, ‘Haha, good thing you didn’t answer the phone.'”