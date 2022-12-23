D-Von Dudley Was Reportedly Almost Fired Over BCW Incident

It was previously reported that D-Von Dudley was pulled from Battleground Championship Wrestling’s ‘Tribute to the Extreme’ event, but BCW’s Tim Embler later said the entire thing was a misunderstanding. Embler claimed that WWE did not pull D-Von from the show to hurt the event.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while it may have been a misunderstanding, it almost ended with D-Von getting fired from his role in WWE. Dudley currently serves as a coach in the company.

D-Von was set to be at the convention and then later in Bully Ray’s corner for a match with Matt Cardona. He went through John Cone in talent relations to get the appearance approved. He believed that because he wasn’t a wrestler, he would have been able to do it. Bruce Prichard shut it down and eventually it went to Triple H. D-Von said he wanted to keep his word and appear, but Triple H told him if he did, he’d be fired.

The reason was allegedly because they didn’t want D-Von to risk his heath, although the only thing he was going to do was get the tables. There was a clip prepared of Terry Funk telling him to do that, which would have played during the match.

According to the WON, BCW released their later statement to repair their relationship with WWE, as they didn’t want the company to stop more legends from appearing for BCW events.