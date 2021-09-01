D-Von Dudley Explains What Went Down With Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair on Raw

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair’s match on Raw got a lot of attention for their apparent shooting on each other, and D-Von Dudley discussed the incident this week. As you surely recall, Jax and Flair looked to have started taking legitimate shots at each other during the match, leading to a ton of speculation online. On the latest Table Talk, Dudley said that the two did not get physical in the back after the match and acknowledged that things got a little rough in the ring, noting that they “handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. ”

“A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy,” Dudley said (per Fightful). “I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren’t beating each other up in the back. Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It’s as simple as that. They got over it. Were things done in the ring? I think it’s obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, ‘Well, D-Von said…’ No, everybody saw what happen this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It’s not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it.”

Dudley continued by pointing out how he’s done it as well, saying, “Me and Bubba used to go at people a lot. Some of it was real. A lot of it was real. Not like guys were trying to take advantage of us, but sometimes in the heat of battle, you hear the crowd and things happen to where things get messed up and what have you. Then the other one gets mad and is like, ‘Why are you getting so upset and taking it out on me?’ Then you wind up going for real. It never turns out good because you have to work with people and see their faces. I love both those ladies and wish them nothing but the best. If they have another built up match, you best believe people are going to be watching. That’s one of the great things about what happened on Monday. When these two do get a rematch, people will be watching that and will want to see every little thing. I guarantee people will be nitpicking and watching every single move. The two ladies had a misunderstanding, they solved it, and now we move on.”