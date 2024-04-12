D-Von Dudley Would Have Loved To Appear At WrestleMania 40, Explains Why He Didn’t

D-Von Dudley enjoyed WrestleMania 40 and wishes he could have appeared, though he has explained why he didn’t. D-Von’s tag partner Bubba Ray Dudley appeared as a guest referee during the Philadelphia Street Fight at the show, and D-Von spoke with Gabby AF about Bubba’s appearance. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Bubba Ray Dudley appearing: “I thought it was great. I would’ve loved to be out there, people have to understand, sometimes the body doesn’t move the way it wants to. We had wrestled at the ECW Arena like two or three nights prior to WrestleMania. I’m not really in the ring like that much anymore, so at the end of the match, I’m shutting down, like my back and legs were killing me.”

On why he wasn’t out there: I had someone ask me, ‘Why weren’t you there?’ I said, ‘Man, if I would’ve walked down that ramp, it would’ve been WrestleMania 50 by the time I got to the bottom of it. I was sore as hell man. We didn’t even do that much at ECW arena with Tommy Dreamer and Onita, but it was enough where I was sore the next two or three days. Certain things like that, I love it when Bubba represents the family and goes out there and does what we does. The great thing is that people were chanting, ‘Where’s D’Von?’ That’s even better, it’s not like I’m being forgotten.”