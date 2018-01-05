My Dad, The Ring of Honor Fan

Writer’s Note: Apologies for the absence last week. The holidays got a hold of me, and I just didn’t have the time. I hope everyone enjoyed ringing in the New Year as well!

This will be another shorter-than-usual piece, as it’s a little difficult to cover Impact Wrestling when they’re on a year-end break. I anticipate a full return next week!

More of a personal, anecdotal piece this week, so if that’s not your thing, you might want to head on outta here.

Earlier this week, I went down to visit my Dad for a late Christmas celebration. I’ve talked about a href=”https://411mania.com/wrestling/savage-why-the-macho-man-was-important-to-me/”>my Dad before here, and how important he is in the creation of the wrestling superfan that I am today.

My Dad was watching wrestling before I was born, and though he doesn’t watch it nearly as much as he did “back in the day,” he’s still more than down to watch if I mention that there’s a pay-per-view on or something like that.

Still, he managed to shock this writer quite a bit when he mentioned that he had watched a little wrestling a few days prior to my visit, following a game that was on TV. “I hadn’t even heard of it before,” he said. “Man, what was it called? ROH or something? Yeah, ROH!”

There I was, on the second day of 2018, learning that my 60 year old Dad had sat and watched a little Ring of Honor. I had a huge smile on my face as I anticipated his take on the product. Like I said, my Dad is an old school fan. He was watching that San Francisco Wrestling scene in the 60s and 70s, and then stuck around for the WWF explosion in the 80s while his kids decided that they, too, loved this stuff. He’s used to that kind of a product. I couldn’t imagine that Ring of Honor was going to do much for him.

“So,” I began, “What’d you think?”

His answer really surprised me. Like, really surprised me. But that’s probably because I have friends that also love wrestling, who tend to view the product with our smarky lenses that means that Ring of Honor is either the super duper best, or the dumbest flippy nonsense.

To my Dad, though? “I dug it! It was nothing like what I’ve seen before!” I had to interject, because I needed to know. “Yeah? Not too flippy for you?” I honestly thought he’d think that it was entirely too flippy, too “fake looking,” for lack of a better descriptor.

“No, not at all! I mean, yeah, those guys were flying all over the ring – all over the ring! – but man, that takes a lot of skill to be able to do stuff like that!” That’s another thing I like about talking wrestling with my Dad. Without knowing it, the dude is a full on smark. He’ll always talk about the level of choreography that was needed, or whether a move or sequence was called on the spot, but that’s not his world. He’s not one of us. He doesn’t live on the internet reading about the wrestling stuff. He’s just someone that’s watched a long time, and is smart enough to deduce that – perhaps – this stuff isn’t exactly on the level. But it still rules.

Hearing him break down “how much choreography” went into the stuff he saw on Ring of Honor made my WrestlingDork heart smile. He mentioned how blown away he was by what he saw, and never once talked condescendingly about the product. Sure, it may not have that “sense of realism” of two old wrestlers throwing worked punches and trading worked holds, but he was really in awe at the athleticism that was on display, and how far wrestling has come since he last really paid it any attention.

The best part of it all, was that he had no details. Couldn’t remember a single name that he had seen, which slightly bummed me out, but only because I’m not sure I could handle a world where my Dad is singing the praises of the Young Bucks or Lio Rush or anything like that. It’d just be entirely too weird.

At the same time, it was nice to get a more general take on the product. He did have some of the usual ideas as well – the guys are much smaller than what he remembers, they all appeared to look similar to him (as far as actual gear and attire), and the “Ring of Honor = Wrestling” mindset was clear to him, as he specifically pointed out how it felt more like a no-nonsense wrestling show than something WWE might do.

I just really wasn’t expecting to have this talk with my Dad. My Dad, the apparent Ring of Honor fan. I thought this promotion was only for super smarks who want to seem edgy and cool and all that other stuff claimed by those who don’t like Ring of Honor’s brand of wrestling.

He didn’t need to know who everyone was. He didn’t care about their New Japan connection, or how many Matches of the Year the roster has taken part in. He wasn’t watching to check out the new Young Lion, nor was he there because he’s just so burnt out on WWE, man. He was there because he likes wrestling, and so when he saw it on TV, he checked it out.

And, wouldn’t you know it? The pro wrestling fan enjoyed watching some pro wrestling on the television. Sure, he laughed at some of the more contrived spots – as we all tend to do – but at the end of the program, he only had good things to say about Ring of Honor.

I know, I know… not the most hard-hitting piece of all time. I just really wanted to have that moment in time documented. It was cool to educate the man on a promotion after he had educated me on the profession.