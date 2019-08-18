Daffney Shares Medical Update on Social Media

– Former WCW and TNA wrestler Daffney shared some news on her social media accounts regarding a medical issue she’s dealing with. You can see her Instagram post and read her full statement below.

According to Daffney, a cyst or growth was discovered next to her T1 after she was starting to feel some pain and numbness in her arm.

Some of you know that I had neck surgery 2 1/2 years ago. They put a metal plate between my C4 & C5. Recently, I noticed my fingers on my left hand going numb again, especially my thumb. My wrist and forearm began to hurt, my temple, neck, collarbone and trap were next, and then finally my shoulder felt like it was being ripped out of the socket if I didn’t keep my arm cradled. Just like 2 1/2 years ago. By Thursday night it had gotten so bad, I decided I needed to go get it checked the next day. Good news: I haven’t hurt another disc in my neck. Bad news: They found a cyst or growth next to my T1. They gave me steroids & anti inflammatories and I’ve been keeping my left arm propped up. It’s weird because my middle finger especially hurts this time – almost like it’s broken so it sticks up. I’m constantly giving Dina, my roomie, the bird. Which she totally doesn’t deserve because she just made me some amazing grits and has been a guardian angel.

In the morning I make an appointment with a spinal specialist to find out what is next to my T1 & what is causing the pain. I’ll keep y’all updated. Wanted to explain my absence and request good juju please.