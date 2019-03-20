DAGA Praises Impact Wrestling for Treating Him Well, Sees Himself as a Title Contender in Impact

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed DAGA for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.

DAGA on Impact Wrestling: “Man, I have only good things to say about Impact Wrestling. Ever since I walked into this company, everyone treats me really good and the way a pro wrestler needs to be treated. When I started in Mexico 14 years ago, we heard lots of things about trying to make a career in the States and Impact is a huge name. For me, it is a pleasure to be able to put my fit in that ring.”

DAGA as seeing himself as a title contender: “For sure…. As a luchador people think I’m just a high-flying act but I can do high-flying and a lot of things. I can face big guys and cruiserweights. If I have more dates with Impact, I would like an opportunity for a title. It doesn’t matter if it’s the X-Division, Heavyweight or Tag Time. I’m hungry right now and want to do everything.”

DAGA on who he’d like to face: “Johnny Impact and I are talking about a one-on-one and also with Brian Cage. Cage and I – every time we see each other we’re asking when are we gonna have a one-on-one? I’m a small guy but I’d like to face people that represent a huge challenge. Also, the X-Division is really good and I want to face Rich Swann one-on-one. Impact has a complete roster and you can find any style in the locker room.”

His thoughts on the work of his girlfriend Tessa Blanchard: “Yeah, but I also feel that she is the best in the world. I’m worried but I know she can handle any style. This is wrestling – it’s not a ballet. I enjoy the matches that she’s involved in and I’m her No. 1 fan.”

DAGA on WOW-Women of Wrestling, where Blanchard also competes: “It’s a really good show. It’s a little different than the wrestling shows we’re used to watching on TV. Women can be appreciated like real athletes. I like the show.”