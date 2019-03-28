Daga Praises Impact Wrestling for Respectful Treatment He’s Received From Them

– Fightful recently interviewed Daga. Below are some highlights.

Daga on his treatment in Impact Wrestling: “In my experience, the first time I set foot inside this company, I always tried to act professionally and I got the same kind of treatment that I expected and hoped for and was treated with a lot of respect. They have always treated me well as a professional and I’m grateful for giving the chance to step inside their ring and also for the opportunity to be in there with such professional people.”

Daga on the evolution of wrestling: “I think that’s part of the evolution of wrestling. We’ve become people that will just wrestle and not back down. In turn, we try to do the best we can and if it’s necessary to go down and have the kind of matches that Pentagon and Sami have, which are very extreme, I think we can get there. But as you said, the talent roster in its entirety has the capacity to work a bunch of different styles. I started off working in lucha libre, but when I went to Japan, I had to go and learn the Japanese style. I’m now in the United States and I’m trying to learn more about their style. If I have to do a hardcore match, I’ll do it. We’re right now living in a time in wrestling where you either learn everything or fall behind.”

Daga on why United We Stand is a special event: “‘United We Stand’ is a very special event. This match specifically is something that has me more motivated than usual and I’m preparing a lot day-by-day. It’s a big opportunity. The fact that on the opposing team you got top guys from that company like Moose, Eddie Edwards and Brian Cage. For us, it’s something very motivating. I can’t also ignore the fact that all the other guys you mentioned are also top guys in Lucha Underground. I hope it’s a very interesting match and I think it will be a big match. There will be plenty of different styles in the match. It’ll be a big match.”