wrestling / News
Dakota Kai And Rhea Ripley Come Face-To-Face On Wednesday’s WWE NXT
December 3, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced Rhea Ripley and Dakota Kai will come face-to-face on Wednesday’s NXT.
From WWE:
Dakota Kai shocked the NXT Universe at NXT TakeOver: WarGames when she betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and walked out on Team Ripley during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match.
Tomorrow night on NXT, the turncoat will have to come face-to-face with the captain of the team she left high and dry: Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare stopped Kai’s brutal attack on Candice LeRae last week with a big boot that knocked a steel chair out of Kai’s clutches.
Will Kai’s new attitude make a difference, or will Ripley stomp out Kai? Find out tomorrow night on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain is also set for Wednesday’s episode.
