Dakota Kai on How Bayley Came Up With the Idea for Their Faction Several Years Ago

– During a recent interview with Digital Spy’s Stephanie Chase, WWE Superstar Dakota Kai discussed her return to WWE and forming a faction with Bayley. Below are some highlights:

Dakota Kai on how Bayley first talked bout wanting a faction with Kai in 2018: “Bayley has been talking to me about this idea for years now. We were talking about when I was still in NXT, it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution. We just kept like saying, ‘This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,’ and obviously, the members changed but I was the constant. So I think it’s very poetic that it happened at SummerSlam and that her idea that we’ve been talking about for so long finally happened on such a big stage and with IYO as well, it was an emotional moment for all of us that it finally happened.”

Her thoughts on Iyo Sky being part of the group: “She just fits so well, the three of us just have such a cool dynamic. Bayley is amazing, she’s such a great leader and I’ve always loved watching what she does, so to be under her wing and alongside one of the best female wrestlers, or best wrestlers period in the world, it’s such a cool group.”

On last night’s Raw, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in the finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament to win the vacant titles.