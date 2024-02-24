Dakota Kai & Bayley vs. Kabuki Warriors Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Dakota Kai is returning to the ring and will partner with Bayley to take on the Kabuki Warriors on next week’s WWE Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that Kai will return to the ring on next week’s episode, joining forces with Bayley against their former Damage CTRL allies.

During the show, Kai was seemingly attacked backstage and said it was Damage CTRL who attacked her. Kai said that she had let Bayley down and would stand with her, even if she has to earn Bayley’s trust back. They promsied to make the group pay.

Also announced for next week is a street fight between Carlito and Santos Escobar.

