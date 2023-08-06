Dakota Kai Is ‘Beyond Happy’ for Iyo Sky’s Title Win

– As previously reported, Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at last night’s WWE SummerSlam event on the newly crowned Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who had just defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. Iyo Sky cashed in her briefcase for an immediate title shot to capture her first WWE Women’s Championship. After the match, Iyo’s stablemate and tag team partner Dakota Kai commented on how happy she was for her friend on Twitter. Dakota Kai wrote the following:

“So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x”

Iyo Sky’s title win comes one year after Damage CTRL first came together as a group one year ago at WWE SummerSlam 2022.