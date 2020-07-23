wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai Calls Out Io Shirai, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis Highlights

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dakota Kai WWE NXT

– Dakota Kai wants a shot at Io Shirai and the NXT Women’s Championship. Kai appeared on tonight’s episode from home where she talked about attacking Shrai last week, and said that Shirai should bring the championship when next they meet:

– WWE posted the following clip from Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading