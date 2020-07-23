wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Calls Out Io Shirai, Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis Highlights
July 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Dakota Kai wants a shot at Io Shirai and the NXT Women’s Championship. Kai appeared on tonight’s episode from home where she talked about attacking Shrai last week, and said that Shirai should bring the championship when next they meet:
– WWE posted the following clip from Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis match:
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis On If They Were Surprised By WWE Releases, Reaction To Their Both Being Cut
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Vince McMahon Has Lost His Touch with WWE
- Naomi Responds to Booker T’s #NaomiDeservesBetter Criticism, Sasha Banks Weighs In
- Liv Morgan Recalls Wardrobe Malfunction During Lana & Bobby Lashley’s Wedding