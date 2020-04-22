Dakota Kai Says She Feels Comfortable With WWE’s Safety Measures at the TV Tapings

– CBS Local Sports and Chuck Carroll recently interviewed NXT Superstar Dakota Kai, who discussed WWE’s safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Below are some highlights.

Dakota Kai on how she misses the fans in NXT: “It’s insane. From going to just shooting on a closed set, just the fact that we’re not in front of an audience anymore really makes you appreciate them so much more than before… Everything’s just turned upside down, and I don’t like it. I want things to go back to how they were. I never thought I’d say this, but I miss fans.”

Kai on a possible NXT TakeOver with no fans present: “Honestly, it all depends on how much longer things will be the way that they are now. I’m not against it, obviously giving the fans at home forms of entertainment is key right now. I would obviously love, love, love for us to be able to do TakeOvers with the packed arenas again, but who knows how long this is going to be going on.”

Kai on WWE’s safety measures during the pandemic: “I feel so comfortable taping all the shows that there have been a lot of measures being taken during this time. All of us have to wear masks, aside from when we’re actually taping the matches. Before we do anything, we have to check in with medical to make sure that we’re able to perform. If anyone’s unable to, they get sent home. They can’t be involved or at the set at all.”