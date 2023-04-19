wrestling / News

Dakota Kai on How Damage CTRL Started to Really Take Off at WWE Clash at the Castle

April 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash at the Castle Six Woman, Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

– During an interview with Wrestlezone.com at WrestleMania Week press interviews, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai cited WWE Clash at the Castle on when the group really started gel together. She stated the following (via https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1262823/dakota-kai-cites-wwe-clash-at-the-castle-as-the-moment-damage-ctrl-started-clicking/):

“I feel like, for us — and this has been an idea that Bayley’s wanted to do for years now, like a group. And I think the moment that it clicked for us was probably at like Clash at the Castle. That was such a big win for us, and that was such an iconic — in Wales, Cardiff, the crowd was amazing. Everything just worked out for us in that match. I think that was a good moment for us.”

During the event, Damage CTRL beat the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Damage CTRL, WWE Clash at the Castle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading