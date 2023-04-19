– During an interview with Wrestlezone.com at WrestleMania Week press interviews, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai cited WWE Clash at the Castle on when the group really started gel together. She stated the following (via https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1262823/dakota-kai-cites-wwe-clash-at-the-castle-as-the-moment-damage-ctrl-started-clicking/):

“I feel like, for us — and this has been an idea that Bayley’s wanted to do for years now, like a group. And I think the moment that it clicked for us was probably at like Clash at the Castle. That was such a big win for us, and that was such an iconic — in Wales, Cardiff, the crowd was amazing. Everything just worked out for us in that match. I think that was a good moment for us.”

During the event, Damage CTRL beat the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match.