Dakota Kai Comments Damage CTRL’s Survivor Series Loss, Says She Couldn’t Be Prouder

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Damage CTRL Image Credit: WWE

Damage CTRL may not have picked up the win in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, but Dakota Kai is proud of her partners. Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka lost to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi in the opening match of Saturday’s PPV, and Kai posted to social media to comment on the match.

Kai wrote:

“While we didn’t get the result we wanted yesterday and as difficult as it is to stand ringside for the time being, I could not be more proud of my girls. #DMGCTRL”

