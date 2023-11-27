wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Comments Damage CTRL’s Survivor Series Loss, Says She Couldn’t Be Prouder
Damage CTRL may not have picked up the win in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, but Dakota Kai is proud of her partners. Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka lost to Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi in the opening match of Saturday’s PPV, and Kai posted to social media to comment on the match.
Kai wrote:
“While we didn’t get the result we wanted yesterday and as difficult as it is to stand ringside for the time being, I could not be more proud of my girls. #DMGCTRL”
While we didn’t get the result we wanted yesterday and as difficult as it is to stand ringside for the time being, I could not be more proud of my girls. #DMGCTRL 🖤
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) November 27, 2023
