WWE News: Dakota Kai Donates Twitch Stream Revenue to Trevor Project, Stars Do Spelling Bee Battle
June 18, 2020
– Dakota Kai is giving back during Pride Month, donating revenue from her Twitch stream to the Trevor Project. As noted in a screenshot below by the Squared Circle subreddit, Kai revealed in her Instagram story that she donated $1515 to the charity which focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ youths.
In better news: Dakota Kai has donated $1515 from her Twitch Streams to the Trevor Project (an organisation supporting stability for LGBTQ youth) from r/SquaredCircle
– WWE posted the following video featuring the first-ever WWE spelling bee battle:
