Dakota Kai Hits Personal Milestone During Her WWE Run

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Dakota Kai Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dakota Kai revealed that yesterday marked the longest WWE title run of her entire career so far. She and IYO SKY won the Women’s tag team titles on Monday, so she’s been champion for 5 days.

She wrote: “Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.

