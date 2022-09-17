wrestling
Dakota Kai Hits Personal Milestone During Her WWE Run
September 17, 2022
In a post on Twitter, Dakota Kai revealed that yesterday marked the longest WWE title run of her entire career so far. She and IYO SKY won the Women’s tag team titles on Monday, so she’s been champion for 5 days.
She wrote: “Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.”
Oh wow, it’s now officially my longest WWE title reign as of today. That’s crazy.
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) September 16, 2022
