Dakota Kai Looks Back on Her Earlier Tours in Japan, Being Mentored by Sareee

– NXT Superstar Dakota Kai recently spoke to Taylor Wilde for the Wilde On podcast, where she discussed her first tour in Japan with World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana and being mentored by Sareee. She would later goin to work with STARDOM and Sendai Girls. Below is an excerpt from Dakota Kai (via Fightful):

“My first tour, which came in 2014, I didn’t go to STARDOM, I got invited to go to [Diana]. It was a lot of older girls that ran the promotion. One of the girls who took me under her wing was Sareee, who just got signed and I haven’t seen her in seven years. She looks the same, still looks 16 years old to me. I was there for three months and it was such a cool experience because I got the real stereotypical Japanese experience. I was in the dojo every day, cleaning, getting beaten up in every match. It was such a cool experience. My second tour, which was 2016, before I [got signed by WWE], I was there for three months and worked STARDOM as well as Sendai Girls, which is Meiko Satomura’s promotion. STARDOM is such an amazing promotion to be a part of and at the time [Io Shirai] was top dog and you’re learning from these really cool and awesome women. [Kairi Sane] as well.”