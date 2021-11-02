wrestling / News

Dakota Kai Match, Imperium Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

Dakota Kai will be back in action on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kai, who made her return at NXT Halloween Havoc last week to cost Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women’s Championship, will face off with Cora Jade on tonight’s show.

In addition, it was announced that Imperium will address the fans following their NXT Tag Team Championship win last week.

Jeremy Thomas

