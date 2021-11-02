wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Match, Imperium Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
November 2, 2021 | Posted by
Dakota Kai will be back in action on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Kai, who made her return at NXT Halloween Havoc last week to cost Raquel Gonzalez the NXT Women’s Championship, will face off with Cora Jade on tonight’s show.
In addition, it was announced that Imperium will address the fans following their NXT Tag Team Championship win last week.
She’s back.@DakotaKai_WWE returns to action to battle @CoraJadeWWE TONIGHT on #WWENXT 2.0. https://t.co/RrwqnmjrXe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 2, 2021
Your NEW NXT Tag Team Champions have arrived!
We'll hear from #Imperium TONIGHT on #WWENXT 2.0! @Marcel_B_WWE @FabianAichner pic.twitter.com/AYmMVxd3YB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 2, 2021
