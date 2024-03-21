Dakota Kai On How She’d Feel About a Match With Bayley At Wrestlemania

In an interview with 97.7 QLZ (via Fightful), Dakota Kai spoke about how long she’s known Bayley and what a match with her at Wrestlemania would mean. The two recently had a match on Smackdown and Kai will likely be in IYO SKY’s corner at this year’s Wrestlemania.

She said: “I know we just had a match on Friday, but Bayley has been part of my wrestling career, even before I was with the company, we’ve known each other for ten years. She’s had a big part to play, obviously, with my time in the company and my coming back. I think there is a lot of history there and it would be really special for us to have that moment. It could be any capacity. If it was WrestleMania, that would be insane, but anything at all, that would be a really special fairytale story for us. Our paths are entwined, we’re gonna have to do it at some point. A year long build, let’s go.”