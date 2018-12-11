WWE News: Dakota Kai May Have Torn Her ACL, Mojo Rawley Posts Cryptic Tweet, AOP Reacts to Tag Title Loss

– According to f4wonline.com, Dakota Kai got an MRI regarding the knee injury she suffered over the weekend. The belief was that she tore her ACL over the weekend but it’s not confirmed by WWE at this time.

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter…

They cast you into darkness….unaware of what it will do to you. Unaware of how it will transform you. What happens is not what they will expect. It will not be what you expect. pic.twitter.com/rne28PcYsx — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) December 11, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, The AOP and Drake Maverick stated that it won’t take long to get the titles back…