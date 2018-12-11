Quantcast

 

WWE News: Dakota Kai May Have Torn Her ACL, Mojo Rawley Posts Cryptic Tweet, AOP Reacts to Tag Title Loss

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mae Young Classic Dakota Kai

– According to f4wonline.com, Dakota Kai got an MRI regarding the knee injury she suffered over the weekend. The belief was that she tore her ACL over the weekend but it’s not confirmed by WWE at this time.

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter…

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, The AOP and Drake Maverick stated that it won’t take long to get the titles back…

