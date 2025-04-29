Dakota Kai Says She’s Not Hurt, Misses Wrestling

Dakota Kai hasn’t been in the ring on WWE TV since mid-March, and she has clarified that it’s not a matter of her being hurt. Kai last competed on WWE TV on the episode of WWE Main Event that released on March 27th, and she posted to Twitter to note that she isn’t hurt and “misses wrestling.”

Kai wrote:

“I miss wrestling and I miss you guys” “Not hurt btw!”

No word as of yet on when she may return to the ring.