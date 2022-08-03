Dakota Kai on Her ‘Whirlwind’ WWE Return at SummerSlam, Getting to Work With Bayley

– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump and discussed her WWE return at SummerSlam and being grouped up with Iyo Sky and Bayley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dakota Kai on her WWE return at SummerSlam: “Honestly, it still feels like a whirlwind to me with everything that happened. It all happened so last minute too. To be talking with you guys is insane to me. Everything that happened since Saturday has been insane. It’s been crazy>”

On being grouped with Bayley and Iyo Sky: “Bayley and I, we’ve been kind of talking about something like this for a long time. It hasn’t been something that was spurred overnight. This has been something we’ve wanted for years. The fact that it actually happened and to be under her guidance is insane because she’s literally amazing and great. IYO and I, we’ve known each other a long time, when I first went to Japan and she is literally one of the best in the world. To be alongside these two women is a dream. Everything that’s happened is something you think of in a fever dream, you don’t think it’s really going to happen, but the fact that it has and I’m alongside these two amazing people is crazy.”

On Bayley’s praise for her on Twitter: “When she first sent that message out, obviously that was a very emotional time. The fact that she did that and also sent me a bunch of chocolates and flowers, which she didn’t have to do. Looking back on that tweet now, it’s kind of crazy that everything she said, even back then at a time where we were unsure about everything, it’s a lot. It’s overwhelming. Even when I said, ‘let’s make history,’ it was kind of weird for me to even respond. We’re doing it.”