Dakota Kai On How She Got Into Wrestling, Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is
In an interview with WWE Deutschland (via Wrestling Inc), Dakota Kai spoke about how she got into wrestling and revealed that The Rock was her favorite wrestler. Here are highlights:
On her younger brother introducing her to wrestling: “He used to watch it way back in the day. I didn’t really give it the time of the day because I was ignorant, I guess. But one day he told me to sit down and watch it and we were right in the middle of a Rock and Austin feud, a promo was happening in the ring, and that was my first introduction into pro wrestling.”
On why The Rock is her favorite wrestler: “He’s charismatic, athletic, but he’s also Samoan, which I’m Samoan too, so there’s a connection there.”
On growing to appreciate wrestling: “From there, I really appreciated the athleticism, the stunt work, and the different storylines that were happening. That was my introduction into pro wrestling and then I started doing it.”
