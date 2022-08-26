Dakota Kai On When She Was Told About Plans For SummerSlam Return

Dakota Kai made her return to WWE at SummerSlam, and she recently discussed when she was told of plans for her to return and more. Kai spoke with Today FM for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On when she learned WWE wanted her to return with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY: “I literally got told about all this a day before. There had been a few conversations, but nothing official. I didn’t even know if I wanted to do this anymore. It was such a whirlwind. Me walking out with Bayley and Io [Sky], it was difficult for me to process that but it was cool.”

On her relationship with Triple H: “I think me and Hunter – our relationship from before when I was in NXT, he knows me and he knows what I am capable of and It’s safe to say he is a big reason why I am part of everything now. I can’t really speak to what it WWE locker room] was like before because I was in NXT, but under Hunter in NXT, it was very cool and very relaxed. He took a lot of ideas on board creatively and he was very open to anything we had to offer. The environment feels like that again under his control. It’s a very positive environment right now and I’m loving the spontaneity of anything can happen – we haven’t had that type of feeling in WWE for a while.”