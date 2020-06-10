wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Paid Tribute To Hana Kimura At NXT Takeover: In Your House
Dakota Kai paid tribute to Hana Kimura at NXT Takeover: In Your House this past Sunday by dyeing her hair pink. She confirmed the intent of the color change on Twitter.
H🌸A🌸N🌸A pic.twitter.com/x63Z3CFR97
— ℭ𝔞𝔭 𝔎𝔬𝔱𝔞 (@DakotaKai_WWE) June 8, 2020
Kai was part of the first match on the show, teaming with Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim.
