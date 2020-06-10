Dakota Kai paid tribute to Hana Kimura at NXT Takeover: In Your House this past Sunday by dyeing her hair pink. She confirmed the intent of the color change on Twitter.

Kai was part of the first match on the show, teaming with Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae in a losing effort against Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim.