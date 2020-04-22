Dakota Kai on Her Pairing With Raquel Gonzalez Being Compared to Shawn Michaels & Diesel, How It Came About, Enjoying Her Heel Turn

Dakota Kai discussed her turning heel and being paired up with Raquel Gonzalez in a new interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet. You can check out the highlights below:

On teaming up with Gonzalez: “Honestly, I’ve known Raquel for a long time. She was actually signed before I was. We get along so well. That aside, she has been waiting a long time for this opportunity and a lot of us backstage felt the same way because she’s so good. She’s got such a good attitude about everything. It was a long time coming for her, so I love it. I love being able to play off of her. She’s such a strong girl too, so being able to have her in my corner helps so much. In ring and outside, because she is such a good person. So myself and a lot of us are super stoked that she’s finally getting her break basically.”

On how the pairing came about: “It was brought to me by Triple H himself. He really wanted to utilize Raquel in a way that would highlight everything that she has to offer. As soon as that was a thing that was told to me leading up to Tegan and my TakeOver match in Portland, when they told me that she would be getting involved at the end, I was – obviously it’s a surprise, cause everything that they tell you is like, ‘What?! Really?! Crazy!’ – but as soon as I knew it was her, and I knew that we get along so well and she’s so talented, I was like, ‘This is great.’ This gives me also as a performer another level to play with. Ya know? So, it’s cool. I was so happy.:

On getting advice from Shawn Michaels: “So he gave us ideas for our entrance and things like that. Everything I do to make Raquel look like this monster. And he gave us – kinda playing on him and Diesel when they used to tag and their entrance that they did – he kinda played on that by telling us to mimic some of the same. So … that’s cool! That was definitely something where I was like, ‘Are you crazy?! We’re literally Diesel and HBK. This is so cool.'”

On if she’s enjoying playing a heel after being babyface for so long: “One-hundred percent. When it all started for me at WarGames, it was crazy and a little bit intimidating to me just because it’s so natural for me to play a babyface. It’s an easy role, but this was such a challenge. And with the addition of Raquel coming along a few months later, that added a whole new level to what I wanted to play with. So it’s been really, really fun and a lot of the coaches and producers have been giving me a lot of good feedback to sort of use to take my character to the next level. It’s been such a creative outlet for me. Before it was fine, but I really needed something to sort of take me to the next level and give me more to play with. It’s still scary to me, but it’s a lot of fun.”