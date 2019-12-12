wrestling / News
WWE News: Dakota Kai Received Eight Staples After NXT, WWE Will Air Episode on Christmas, Mick Foley At NXT Taping
December 12, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Dakota Kai received eight staples after being sent through a table by Mia Yim. It’s believed that she will still work this weekend’s live events.
– WWE and USA Network will air an episode of NXT on Christmas Day at 8 PM ET, but it will not be live. AEW is not expected to air an episode of Dynamite on that night.
– Mick Foley was at last night’s NXT taping:
That was something special!@WWENXT
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 12, 2019
