WWE News: Dakota Kai Received Eight Staples After NXT, WWE Will Air Episode on Christmas, Mick Foley At NXT Taping

– PWInsider reports that Dakota Kai received eight staples after being sent through a table by Mia Yim. It’s believed that she will still work this weekend’s live events.

– WWE and USA Network will air an episode of NXT on Christmas Day at 8 PM ET, but it will not be live. AEW is not expected to air an episode of Dynamite on that night.

– Mick Foley was at last night’s NXT taping: