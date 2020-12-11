Dakota Kai Shuts Down Twitter User Who Took Shots at NXT Women’s Division

Dakota Kai shut down a user on Twitter who decided to take some shots at the NXT Women Division in favor of AEW. Kai posted to Twitter to retweet a comment from a Twitter user who was in a dicussion spawned from a post by WWE On FOX praising the NXT Women’s division after WarGames on Sunday.

After the user said that “AEW’s women’s division has more personality than NXT’s, hands down. NXT’s women’s division can be divided into two categories — buff women who look like men and Japanese talent who dress and act like they’re in a bad pantomime,” Kai posted:

“I’m sure that the AEW ladies wouldn’t appreciate your misogynistic views either, which very obviously stem from insecurities and low self worth.”

You can see the post below.