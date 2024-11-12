wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Returns on WWE RAW, Teams With Damage CTRL
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
Dakota Kai made her return on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, reuniting with Damage CTRL. Kai has been out of action since July after suffering a torn meniscus.
Kai showed up backstage with the group, then teamed with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane to defeat the Pure Fusion Collective. Kai hit a kick, allowing SKY to get a moonsault for the win.
