Dakota Kai Returns on WWE RAW, Teams With Damage CTRL

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

Dakota Kai made her return on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, reuniting with Damage CTRL. Kai has been out of action since July after suffering a torn meniscus.

Kai showed up backstage with the group, then teamed with IYO SKY and Kairi Sane to defeat the Pure Fusion Collective. Kai hit a kick, allowing SKY to get a moonsault for the win.

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

