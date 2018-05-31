Dakota Kai Reveals Biggest Influences on Her In-Ring Style, Talks Working With Shawn Michaels

– Dakota Kai spoke with WWE.com for a new interview discussing her work in NXT and at the WWE Performance Center, plus more. Highlights are below:

On the influences for her in-ring style: “The main influencers of my in-ring style would have to be Hideo Itami, Finn Bálor and Daniel Bryan. I was watching them since before they were here in WWE and was blown away with the level of skill they consistently showed.”

On working with Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center: “It still blows my mind that this is even a thing. He’s such a wealth of knowledge and even seeing him around the Performance Center is crazy. Working with someone who you used to watch — I don’t think I’ll ever really get used to that. We are lucky to have him here at NXT.”

On what impression she wants to leave fans with: “I want to show them all how in love with this I am. Passion is essential to fueling the fire. You can have all the tools in the world to succeed, but if you lack passion, it’s null and void.”