Dakota Kai Reveals She Found Out About Her WWE Return 24 Hours Before It Happened

– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai spoke to Mark Andrews on the latest edition of My Love Letter to Wrestling to discuss her recent WWE return at SummerSlam 2022. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dakota Kai on learning about her WWE return: “You know what’s crazy, I only got the heads up that this would be happening 24 hours before. I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and at that time I didn’t know what the environment was, I didn’t know he was looking to do any of that, like bring people back I guess. … SummerSlam comes around and I think I was still in the mind frame of processing the situation, even walking down the ramp at SummerSlam I was very overwhelmed.”

On how she was streaming on Twitch when she was contacted: “I was like, well 24 hours ago I was streaming. I literally was streaming. I got told about it, [I] was like, I fly out Saturday morning like straight there. I did like a Twitch steam the Friday night to be like, ‘Everything is normal guys, nothing to see,’ so yeah, very crazy.”