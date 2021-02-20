Dakota Kai Reveals Who Helped Her With Her Heel Turn

Fightful Select recently spoke with Dakota Kai about her heel turn in 2019 and who helped her work out the details of the turn and her character.

She said that WWE had the idea to put her together with Raquel Gonzalez, and working on opposite sides of the ring made her comfortable. She was hesitant to go heel because she’s been a babyface for her entire career almost. She noted that she got a lot of help from Sara Amato, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg. She credited Xavier Woods for pitching her and the rest of BREStart as part of UpUpDownDown, saying he helped.