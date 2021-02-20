wrestling / News

Dakota Kai Reveals Who Helped Her With Her Heel Turn

February 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai

Fightful Select recently spoke with Dakota Kai about her heel turn in 2019 and who helped her work out the details of the turn and her character.

She said that WWE had the idea to put her together with Raquel Gonzalez, and working on opposite sides of the ring made her comfortable. She was hesitant to go heel because she’s been a babyface for her entire career almost. She noted that she got a lot of help from Sara Amato, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg. She credited Xavier Woods for pitching her and the rest of BREStart as part of UpUpDownDown, saying he helped.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading