WWE News: Dakota Kai Gives Update On Possible Return, Rhea Ripley Caught Talking Trash, Latest UpUpDownDown

– In a post on Instagram, Dakota Kai offered an update on her in-ring return, noting that she is not cleared to wrestle yet, but will be soon. Kai has continued to appear on WWE TV in spite of her injury, but has rarely been physical.

– WWE has posted a video of Rhea Ripley talking trash to various Superstars.

– The latest WWE 2K23 video from UpUpDownDown video is online.