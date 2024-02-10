Dakota Kai Makes Save For Bayley Against Damage CTRL WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai made a save for Bayley from an attack by Damage CTRL on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Bayley call out Kai and ask where she was last week when Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY tried to turn on her. Kai said that she was with the doctor trying to be cleared and acknowledged that she knew there was a plan to kick Bayley out of the group and though she wanted to tell Bayley, she couldn’t.

Kai noted that she missed the group as its original three members (Bayley, Kai and SKY) and was asked by Bayley what side she was on. Sane, SKY & Asuka came out and looked to attack Bayley, and Kai came into the ring with a chair. It looked as if Kai may attack Bayley but she instead swung at Damage CTRL to send them scampering away.

Bayley is set to challenge SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40.