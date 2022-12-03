Dakota Kai Says Bayley Previously Wanted a Stable With Herself, Candice LeRae & Tegan Nox

Dakota Kai is part of Damage CTRL with Bayley and IYO SKY, and Kai recently recalled how Bayley originally wanted her in a group featuring a couple of other then-NXT stars. Kai recently spoke with the Getting Over pdocast and recalled that a couple of years ago, Bayley tried to get a stable going with herself, Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox.

“From the very start, when she [Bayley] first messaged me a couple years before, it was myself, Candice LeRae, and Tegan,” Kai said (per Fightful). “Those were the ones that were from the start. Obviously, things have happened from then until now that have changed. The photos and stuff we took earlier this year it was myself, IYO, Kay Lee Ray [Alba Fyre] and Raquel Gonzalez [Raquel Rodriguez]. That was like the updated version of that. Then, when she finally repitched it again in a last ditch effort when Triple H basically came to the company again, she sent him those photos of the five of us and his first response was like, ‘What’s Dakota doing right now?’ I felt really overwhelmed that he thought of me. That was the evolution of that.”

Damage CTRL made their debut at WWE SummerSlam and Kai & SKY are now the current and two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.