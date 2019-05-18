Various News: Dakota Kai Says Her Recovery Is Ahead of Schedule, AEW Hype Video For Cody vs. Dustin, Impact Wrestling Apologizes For Last Night’s Error

– Dakota Kai wrote a message on Instagram to update fans about her recovery from knee surgery last December. She said that she was better than expected at this point and she’ll be training again soon.

She said: ““I just wanted to give you guys a little heads up, everything going great. I’m ahead of where I need to be and I have been since surgery, basically. Not long to go now and I’m so excited to get back into training and being back in the ring, and wrestling all these amazing girls. So, yeah, it’s only a matter of time.”

– AEW has released a new video hyping the match between Cody and Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing on May 25.

– Impact Wrestling has apologized to Pursuit viewers who missed the main event of last night’s episode due to a technical error and have made it available on Impact Plus.