wrestling / News

Dakota Kai Says She’s Keeping Her Options Open With WWE Main Roster

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai NXT

In an interview with BT Sport, Dakota Kai spoke about possibly going to the main roster and said she’s keeping her options open with choosing a brand.

She said: “Honestly, I am going to keep my options open because I don’t really know. I could very well come back to NXT 2.0 because I feel like Raquel and I have a lot more to sort of, squash. I don’t think it feels over, in my opinion. At the same time, I am keeping my options open with Raw or SmackDown if that’s the case. I don’t really know. I am down to do whatever. If it is to go to NXT and get in Raquel’s face again, sure, I will do that. But yeah, who knows. With NXT 2.0, a lot of new faces in the women’s division were introduced over the last few weeks. Wherever I will end up, I will hope that I continue to work towards making that division great.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dakota Kai, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading