WWE News: Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler React to Kairi Sane’s Call-Up, Alexa Bliss Upset About Ember Moon’s Brand Jump
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler have very different mindsets regarding Kairi Sane’s call up to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. Following Sane’s debut tonight as Asuka’s new tag team partner, Kai and Baszler took to Twitter as you can see below:
My heart… yay, @KairiSaneWWE !! We will miss seeing you so often 💛 #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cjE6ITGfBR
— captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 17, 2019
Good riddance. Don’t show up tomorrow.
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) April 17, 2019
– Alexa Bliss was none too pleased about Ember Moon leaving Raw. Bliss shared her reaction on Twitter:
#SDLive … you took my bestie ! 😩 https://t.co/4kuoPCLNVB
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 17, 2019
