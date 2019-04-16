wrestling / News

WWE News: Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler React to Kairi Sane’s Call-Up, Alexa Bliss Upset About Ember Moon’s Brand Jump

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

– Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler have very different mindsets regarding Kairi Sane’s call up to Smackdown as part of the Superstar Shakeup. Following Sane’s debut tonight as Asuka’s new tag team partner, Kai and Baszler took to Twitter as you can see below:

– Alexa Bliss was none too pleased about Ember Moon leaving Raw. Bliss shared her reaction on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Dakota Kai, Ember Moon, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading