Dakota Kai On Her Recovery Toward In-Ring Return, Goals For 2024

Dakota Kai says she’s getting closer to being able to return to the ring. The Damage CTRL member has been out of action since May of last year with a torn ACL and at the Royal Rumble, she spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On wearing heels at the show and being a step closer to a return: “Yeah, one step. We’re so close. We’re so close, you guys.”

On her goal once she returns: “The goal for me, honestly I’m just excited to get back in the ring. I loved watching the Rumble, and obviously Bayley winning, I can’t even explain the emotions. I was so overwhelmed with happiness. I want to get back in the ring so bad. Just watching them all fun, I’m like, ‘Oh god.’ But we’re so close, so I just want to get back into the mix of things physically as a wrestler and just aim high.”