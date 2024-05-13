Dakota Kai On How She is Trying To Stay Healthy After Return to the Ring

Dakota Kai tore her ACL in May 2023 and hadn’t been able to wrestle for nearly a year. She had her first match after being cleared back in March. In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Fightful), Kai spoke about how she is trying to remain healthy after returning from injury.

She said: “In terms of my rehab and stuff, even after I’ve been cleared to wrestle, I still want to stay on top of that, and if that means just doing the same things I did while I was rehabbing in terms of working out and certain things. Dynamic movements and stuff, just taking the time to actually do that so I do stay on top of it and stay healthy. That’s the main thing.“