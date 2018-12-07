Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Dakota Kai Suffers Possible Injury at NXT Show

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mae Young Classic Dakota Kai

– Dakota Kai appeared to suffer an injury at the NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Friday night. Wrestling Inc reports that Kai was in a six-woman tag team match, teaming with Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae against Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

According to the site, Kai went down with a knee injury. The referee threw up the “X” symbol to call for medical professionals, who came down to check on Kai. The match continued as a regular tag team match while Kai was helped to the back. She was said to be limping.

Pics from the maatch are below:

article topics :

Dakota Kai, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

