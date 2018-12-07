wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Suffers Possible Injury at NXT Show
– Dakota Kai appeared to suffer an injury at the NXT live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Friday night. Wrestling Inc reports that Kai was in a six-woman tag team match, teaming with Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae against Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.
According to the site, Kai went down with a knee injury. The referee threw up the “X” symbol to call for medical professionals, who came down to check on Kai. The match continued as a regular tag team match while Kai was helped to the back. She was said to be limping.
Pics from the maatch are below:
#NXTGreenBay #teamkick is down pic.twitter.com/jn3dcknW4W
— Mike BigHead Ed (@Big_Head_Mikey) December 8, 2018
Dakota Kai has to be helped to the back after legit injuring her knee. #NXTGreenBay pic.twitter.com/W4wZ4VZWr9
— Monday Night Rob (@TheRobertCaron) December 8, 2018