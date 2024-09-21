wrestling / News

Dakota Kai Teases WWE Return on Instagram Stories

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on her Instagram Stories, Dakota Kai sent out a message to fans that seemingly teases her return to WWE. She posted three videos that featured the captions “See. You. Soon.” She’s been out of action since last month due to a torn meniscus. WWE noted on August 12 that she’d be out for 8-10 weeks.

