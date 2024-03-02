Dakota Kai Turns On Bayley In Favor Of Damage CTRL On WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai showed her true colors, turning on Bayley and aligning with Damage CTRL on WWE Smackdown. Kai teamed with Bayley against the Kabuki Warriors on Friday’s episode, but betrayed her former friend during the match. Bayley went to make a tag to Kai, but the latter jumped off the apron. Bayley fought valiantly but was overwhelmed by Kairi Sane, IYO SKY and Asuka as Kai stood by.

You can see clips from the match below. Bayley is set to challenge SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40.