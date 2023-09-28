Dakota Kai Gives Update On Injury Rehab, Comments on Jade Cargill Coming to WWE

Dakota Kai recently provided an update on her recovery from ACL surgery and talked about meeting Jade Cargill at the WWE Performance Center. Kai has been out of action due to the ACL tear since May, and she talked about it during an appearance on The Run Home. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her ACL injury rehab: “If we’re looking at an ACL, particularly my injury, it would be about eight to nine months. It happened end of May, so it will be January, maybe February. I’m feeling good. I’m ahead of schedule in terms of my recovery. It will still be a minimum of eight months. Looking to be early 2024.”

On Jade Cargill signing with WWE: “I saw her today when I went to do rehab, said hello. I’m so happy that she is here. That is such a big move. It’s cool. Talent is talent wherever you are. It’s very cool to see that dream matches being created and with her coming over, it’s very much a good thing.”