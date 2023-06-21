wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Gives Update On Recovery From ACL Surgery
June 20, 2023 | Posted by
Dakota Kai underwent ACL surgery a month ago, and she recently posted a bit of an update on her recovery. It was announced last month that Kai was undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered in the May 12th WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on Smackdown. Kai posted to Twitter to note that she is out of her leg brace, as you can see below.
Kai wrote:
“I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees.”
I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees. pic.twitter.com/ztrqw3yhOg
— 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@ImKingKota) June 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Not Appearing on AEW Collision or Dynamite Before Forbidden Door
- Former Developmental Talent Anya Zova Details Her WWE Release
- Booker T On What Chris Benoit’s Legacy Would Have Been, Daniel Puder Not Making It In WWE
- Details On Backstage Reactions To CM Punk’s AEW Collision Promo