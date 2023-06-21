Dakota Kai Gives Update On Recovery From ACL Surgery

Dakota Kai underwent ACL surgery a month ago, and she recently posted a bit of an update on her recovery. It was announced last month that Kai was undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered in the May 12th WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on Smackdown. Kai posted to Twitter to note that she is out of her leg brace, as you can see below.

Kai wrote:

“I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees.”