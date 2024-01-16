Dakota Kai Gives Update On Recovery, Not Sure When She’ll Be Cleared

Dakota Kai has been out of action since last May with a torn ACL, and she recently have an update on her recovery process. The Damage CTRL member has stayed on TV alongside her stablemates and that has led some fans to believe she has been cleared for a while. Kai corrected that notion in a recent Twitch stream, noting that she is able to move normally but isn’t yet cleared.

“I’m so sick of seeing people saying, ‘She can run and jump, but she’s not cleared still?,'” Kai said (per Fightful). “No, that’s not how this works. Obviously, I can run and jump because I’ve been doing it for the last few months, but they have a set date for when you actually get cleared because I have to still do matches and they have to check all the boxes of when I’m actually cleared. I’m not going to be in a wheelchair for nine months and then suddenly stand up and go, ‘I’m cured.’ That’s not how it works.”

She added, “I have been running. I have been jumping. Please stop with ‘she’s lying, she’s faking.’ Do you think it’s been my choice to not wrestle for nine months? Do you think it’s been my choice? No. I don’t know when the clear date is. Please stop asking me. Rehab is going great though. It’s definitely not long now.”